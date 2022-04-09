$0.99 EPS Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.00. Entegris reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Entegris by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.32. 1,231,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,779. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.47. Entegris has a twelve month low of $101.16 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

