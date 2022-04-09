$1.13 EPS Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) will report $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.23. Truist Financial reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.23.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.87. 4,688,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,929,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

