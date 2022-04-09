$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.93. 1,259,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,552. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $50,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 290.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

