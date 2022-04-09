$1.35 EPS Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) will announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.30. International Business Machines reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,143,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.33. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

