$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) will report $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $57.69. 4,641,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,826. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

