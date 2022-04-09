-$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($0.70). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after buying an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,032,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.22.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

