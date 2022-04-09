$1.92 EPS Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) to announce $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $2.03. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $11.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million.

Several analysts recently commented on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,187. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.76%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

