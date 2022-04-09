$100.15 Million in Sales Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) to report $100.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.70 million and the highest is $101.61 million. Dime Community Bancshares reported sales of $70.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $408.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.40 million to $410.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $435.11 million, with estimates ranging from $431.23 million to $439.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DCOM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 170,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,842. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $182,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,793,000 after buying an additional 119,277 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.8% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 164,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 97,518 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 95,487 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 177.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 91,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

