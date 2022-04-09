$110.02 Million in Sales Expected for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) will post $110.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.10 million and the highest is $111.87 million. Park National reported sales of $114.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park National will report full year sales of $452.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $449.30 million to $456.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $471.28 million, with estimates ranging from $465.40 million to $479.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park National.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PRK traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.77. The company had a trading volume of 26,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,594. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

