$110.86 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) will announce $110.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.80 million and the lowest is $108.92 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $100.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $462.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.83 million to $485.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $512.48 million, with estimates ranging from $475.36 million to $549.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ:SFBS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.56. The company had a trading volume of 310,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,462. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,583,000 after acquiring an additional 166,071 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,484,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,992,000 after purchasing an additional 460,493 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,420,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,689,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

