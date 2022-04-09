$118.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will post $118.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.93 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $87.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $481.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.33 million to $493.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $514.39 million, with estimates ranging from $500.11 million to $528.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,122,000 after purchasing an additional 122,427 shares during the period. Hill Path Capital LP lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,731,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,912,000 after acquiring an additional 483,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,613,000 after acquiring an additional 72,329 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 856,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 448,423 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUTH traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $20.73. 253,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,797. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

