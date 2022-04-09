13,221 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Acquired by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,638 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 770,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,216,000 after acquiring an additional 125,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

ZG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. 474,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,550. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $149.37.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

