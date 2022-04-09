13,508 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,771,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $69.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.84. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

