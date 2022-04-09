$145.58 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) will report sales of $145.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the highest is $146.46 million. Alteryx reported sales of $118.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $716.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $719.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $847.41 million, with estimates ranging from $781.91 million to $883.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AYX. Bank of America lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

NYSE AYX traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,584. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing bought 320,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 18.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 139,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

