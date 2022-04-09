1,604 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Acquired by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.
Valmont Industries Profile (Get Rating)
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.