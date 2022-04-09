167,656 Shares in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.25% of Nuvei at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $718,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,061,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,764,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NVEI stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.90. 205,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.21. Nuvei Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $140.23.
Nuvei Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.
