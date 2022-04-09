167,656 Shares in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.25% of Nuvei at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $718,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,061,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,764,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVEI stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.90. 205,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.21. Nuvei Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVEI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

