$177.24 Million in Sales Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) to post sales of $177.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the highest is $180.70 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $159.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $707.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $714.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $779.21 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $800.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AX stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.38. 634,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,682. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

