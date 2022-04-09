$190.18 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $190.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.00 million and the lowest is $189.64 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $166.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $838.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $838.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.22 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.19.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $108,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,881 shares of company stock worth $1,678,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,075,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $136,895,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $7,862,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000.

COUP traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.04. 2,907,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,485. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $283.38. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.25.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

