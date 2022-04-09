$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) will announce $2.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $2.20 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $9.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.08.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $84.00. 997,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.10. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

