$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $10.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. 2,322,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,337. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

