$236.40 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) to report sales of $236.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.60 million. BankUnited reported sales of $226.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $992.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $967.21 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $41,640,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,947,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,698,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BankUnited by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,828,000 after acquiring an additional 316,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,815,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKU traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $42.16. 1,239,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

