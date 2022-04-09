$248.38 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $248.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.51 million and the lowest is $238.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $344.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.09.

NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.61. 633,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,575. Voya Financial has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

