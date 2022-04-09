2,761 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cerner by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CERN. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

