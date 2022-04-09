$3.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $13.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,524. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

