34,055 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 111,942 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 157.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 42,884 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 148,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 82,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.97.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

