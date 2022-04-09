$4.22 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) to announce $4.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.88 million and the lowest is $3.55 million. Eos Energy Enterprises posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,537.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $50.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.05 million to $51.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $188.10 million, with estimates ranging from $185.45 million to $190.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.04) earnings per share.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In other news, Director Alexander Dimitrief acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Demby bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 121,350 shares of company stock valued at $355,179. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 91,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 38,273 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 649,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.61. 750,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,861. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.