$4.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $16.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $17.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Shares of ADP opened at $237.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $184.85 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,582. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

