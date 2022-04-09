$4.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the highest is $6.02 billion. Moderna reported sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $21.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $25.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $21.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.86.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,054 shares of company stock worth $36,480,864 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Moderna by 276.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $1,247,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,456,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,842. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.61. Moderna has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.