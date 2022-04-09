431,769 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 431,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. 28,731,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,633,208. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Argus cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

