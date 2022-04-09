$46.95 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) will report $46.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.09 million and the lowest is $46.81 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $45.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $208.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.52 million to $209.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $230.56 million, with estimates ranging from $225.35 million to $235.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.68. 34,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 76.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $284,000. 32.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

