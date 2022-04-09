$53.93 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) to post sales of $53.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.30 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $46.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $223.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.42 million to $225.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $246.14 million, with estimates ranging from $242.09 million to $250.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FCPT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,570. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.82%.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 176,960 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

