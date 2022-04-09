6 Meridian Decreases Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

6 Meridian cut its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.14% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,887,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 119,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,812,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 120,071 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,277,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 199,998 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,495,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,486,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 562,418 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.35. 610,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,249. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.