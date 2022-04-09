6 Meridian Decreases Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

6 Meridian cut its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.14% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,887,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 119,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,812,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 120,071 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,277,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 199,998 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,495,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,486,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 562,418 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.35. 610,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,249. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

