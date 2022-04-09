6 Meridian Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

6 Meridian decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP increased its position in Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.41.

Shares of TXN traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.11. 4,504,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,569. The company has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.36 and its 200-day moving average is $184.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

