6 Meridian Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

6 Meridian lessened its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,573 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BWG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 26,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,366. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

