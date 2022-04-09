6 Meridian Has $586,000 Stock Position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

6 Meridian trimmed its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,783 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $61,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the period.

NYSE NCZ traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.17. 151,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,480. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

