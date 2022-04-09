$60.69 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) will report sales of $60.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.47 million and the highest is $61.09 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $65.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $255.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.71 million to $256.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $265.63 million, with estimates ranging from $260.51 million to $269.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

BNFT stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.12. 80,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $406.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.66. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $29,616.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 251,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,844,963.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313 and have sold 8,214 shares worth $103,198. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 179.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

