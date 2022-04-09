6,489 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Purchased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,489 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of GDDY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.38. 1,932,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,186. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

