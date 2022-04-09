$7.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) will post sales of $7.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.43 billion and the lowest is $6.75 billion. Canadian Natural Resources reported sales of $5.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year sales of $26.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.82 billion to $27.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $25.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CNQ. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.27. 2,392,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $65.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.