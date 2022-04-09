7,371 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.03.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,729,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,516. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of -211.85 and a beta of 1.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

