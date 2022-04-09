7,775 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,126 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,809,000 after purchasing an additional 512,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.15. 10,186,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,677,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.72.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,738 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

