8PAY Market Cap Reaches $1.66 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $70,692.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00045884 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.04 or 0.07608450 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,455.57 or 0.99850784 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.