Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.52.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $123.25 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $217.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.59.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,915,982,000 after buying an additional 776,993 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,757,493,000 after buying an additional 82,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

