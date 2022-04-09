Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 31,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 76,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79.
About Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF)
