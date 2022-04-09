Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,515,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Adobe by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 164,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,433,000 after acquiring an additional 56,855 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE traded down $7.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $445.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.60. The company has a market cap of $210.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus cut their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

