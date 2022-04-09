Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,515,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Adobe by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 164,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,433,000 after acquiring an additional 56,855 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ADBE traded down $7.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $445.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.60. The company has a market cap of $210.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus cut their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.
In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
