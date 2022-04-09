Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:ADES opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 63.35% and a return on equity of 45.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 25,279 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 109,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 50,609 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the period. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions (Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.