Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Price Target Cut to C$1.40 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Adventus Mining has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

