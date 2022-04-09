Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.38.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $37.58 on Friday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.62.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in Affirm by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Affirm by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 157.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

