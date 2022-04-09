AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 546 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in PayPal by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.78.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,514,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,902,002. The firm has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

