AGF Investments Inc. Buys 2,288 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 87.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,980,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,592,000 after purchasing an additional 924,263 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 38.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,190,000 after purchasing an additional 383,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 27.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,313,000 after purchasing an additional 154,163 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 538,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 527,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.62. The company had a trading volume of 262,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.71.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

