AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.64. 1,243,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,205. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.05 and its 200-day moving average is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

